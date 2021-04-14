Personal records fall as Hornets finish second at NLR meet

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — LaQuav Brumfield won two events and contributed to a winning relay team as the Bryant Hornets accumulated 144 points to finish second only to Conway (160) at the Charging Wildcats Relays at North Little Rock High School on Tuesday.

In addition, Brumfield, Kyle Knox, Kaleb Knox, Brady Bingaman and Ammon Henderson set personal records.

Each meet that Bryant has competed in this season has pretty much been a meeting of 6A-Central Conference teams as a reaction to COVID-19 concerns. In recent weeks, the Hornets, Cabot and Conway have each won team titles as the teams prepare for the conference meet set for Thursday, April 29, at Conway. At conference, depth will become more of a factor.

“Obviously we would prefer to win the meet, but I’m not too concerned with a second-place finish,” said Hornets head coach Steve Oury. “We are working toward the conference meet, and the scoring dynamic really changes at conference since we are allowed to enter four athletes per event. We are only allowed to enter two per event (three in distance) at these regular season meets. We just need to keep working hard and focus on continuing to get better.”

Brumfield recorded a personal best in winning both the triple jump and the 400-meter dash. His jump covered 43’5”, to edge Conway’s Jamari Jackson (42’6”). Kyle Knox was third with a personal record of 42’5”.

In the 400, Brumfield ran a P.B. of 51.42 to beat out Tyheen Prosise of Fort Smith Northside (52.41). River Gregory was fifth in 54.87 for the Hornets.

The only other Bryant first was in the 4 x 400 when Brumfield anchored the relay which included Owen Lee, Henderson and Gregory. They clocked in at 3:30.66. North Little Rock was second in 3:36.52.

Henderson was second in the 800 but managed to reach a longtime goal.

“Ammon finally broke the 2:00 barrier so I was really happy for him,” Oury noted.

His time was 1:59.29, second only to Conway’s Ethan Kelley at 1:58.84. M.J. Ferguson and Sam Herring both scored in the event for Bryant as well. Ferguson was sixth in 2:07.20 and Herring was seventh in 2:07.32.

Kaleb Knox ran a personal best 40.39 in the 300 hurdles, taking second to Conway’s Ricky Robertson (40.05). Vincent Zou was sixth in 46.15.

Kyle Knox set a personal record in the 200-meter dash as well. His 22.64 took fourth.

Bingaman’s 10:32.33 was a personal best and good for fourth in the 3200. Bryant’s Luis Martinez was sixth in 10:45.58.

Brumfield, Josh Mellor and the 4 x 100 relay team each earned second-place finishes. Brumfield cleared 5’10” in the high jump, second only to Darius Eason of Little Rock Southwest at 6’2”. Nasir Vincent added fifth-place points for the Hornets by getting over at 5’6”.

Mellor’s pole vault over 10’10” was good for second as Conway’s Jacob Beal cleared 11’10”. Caden Hope was fourth for Bryant at 9’4”.

Gabe Allen Kyle Knox, Gregory and Kaleb Knox combined on the 4 x 100 team, running a 43.01. Northside clocked in at 42.69.

Kaleb Knox contributed a third-place finish in the 100 with a time of 11.30. A fourth-place finish was turned in by the 4 x 200-meter relay team of Martavion Earle, Brian Hare, Remulus Herrien and Mitchell Elmore. Their time was 1:38.80.

In the 1600, Bresner Austin’s 4:38.60 was good for fifth-place points.

Rodricho Martin was fifth (98’2”) and Jimyle Harris sixth (94’0”) in the discus while Tyler Curry’s 36’10” throw in the shot put garnered sixth-place points.

The team of Gavin Maynard, Grant Moore, Nolan Turner and Elmore combined on a 9:24.25 clocking in the 4 x 800 to take sixth while Blake Snyder (18.72) finished seventh and Zou (19.06) eighth in the 110 hurdles.

Allen was seventh and Kelb Knox eighth in the long jump. Allen went 19’6.75” and Knox covered 19’4”.

Bryant is set to run in the final regular-season meet at Conway on Tuesday, April 20, in advance of the conference meet there.