Benton eighth graders get past Bryant Blue

September 11, 2018 Volleyball

BENTON — The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade volleyball team of Bethel Middle School absorbed a two-set loss to the Benton Lady Panthers eighth graders on Monday night.

The loss came despite three kills from Mary Beth James and three service aces by Harley Clancy, who also had a dig on defense.

Bianca Faver had a kill and six digs and Allison George contributed a kill. Anna Andrews and Larissa Whitworth added an ace apiece with Anna Brown getting a block.

Now 2-2 on the season, the Bethel team returns to action at Conway Blue this Thursday.

 

