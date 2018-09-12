First-place Southside fends of Lady Hornets

FORT SMITH — The Bryant Lady Hornets traveled to Fort Smith on Tuesday to take on the first-place Southside Lady Mavericks. They absorbed a 16-25, 8-25, 15-25 loss. The Lady Mavs have lost just twice this season and are the lone remaining unbeaten team in the 6A-Central Conference.

“We played hard,” said Bryant head coach Beth Solomon. “We just couldn’t pull out the W.

“Southside is always a very good, smart team,” she noted. “I believe that they have two or three sophomores that have already committed to playing in college.”

The Lady Hornets are 1-3 in the league heading into a conference match at home against Cabot, also 1-3, on Thursday.