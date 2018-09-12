Bryant golfers shot improvement at Magellan course

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Landon Allison and Caitlin LaCerra each shot rounds of four-over 76 to lead the Bryant boys and girls golf teams, respectively, in a three-team match at Magellan Country Club on Tuesday.

Allison and the Hornets combined for a team score of 316 to finish second to Benton’s 308. El Dorado was third at 353.

LaCerra and the Lady Hornets combined on a 283 to top Benton (316) and El Dorado (338).

“The boys played better today,” noted Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “Landon got back on track with a solid 76. He’s been hitting the ball well. We’re glad to see him find his putter today.”

Clayton Harbour and Daniel Taylor each carded rounds of 79 and Cameron McDonald shot 82. Brendon Morton finished at 90 with Andrew Gaspard shooting 94.

For the girls, Brooklyn Waller finished the 18-hole course at 97. Meredith Medford completed the scoring trio with a 110. Leighton Crawley shot a 127 with Anna Barnes finishing at 146.

“A great round by Caitlin,” Griffith asserted. “Four over on a tough course like Magellan is exciting to see.”

Bryant is scheduled to play at Pine Bluff Country Club on Thursday.

The girls State tournament is set for Sept. 24-26 at Rogers. The boys State tourney will be held at Cabot on Oct. 1-3.