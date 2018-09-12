Sheridan holds on for win over Bethel in B game

September 12, 2018 Football

The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade B team of Bethel Middle School absorbed a 14-6 loss to the Sheridan Yellowjackets eighth grade team on Tuesday night at Bryant Stadium.

Dylan Jones caught a pass for the lone Bryant touchdown.

“We had a chance in the second half with a couple of passes to a receiver that was behind the Sheridan defense,” noted Bethel coach Josh Akers. “But they fell a little short.

“I was proud of how these guys fought throughout the game,” he said. “We just were not able to make a few clutch passes go our way. I thought we played tough on defense and gave a good effort. We will continue to work and get better with each practice.”
The next game for the B team is Oct. 9 at Benton. The Bethel varsity returns to action on Thursday, Sept. 27, at home against Conway Blue.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

