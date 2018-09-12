Sheridan holds on for win over Bethel in B game

The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade B team of Bethel Middle School absorbed a 14-6 loss to the Sheridan Yellowjackets eighth grade team on Tuesday night at Bryant Stadium.
Dylan Jones caught a pass for the lone Bryant touchdown.
“We had a chance in the second half with a couple of passes to a receiver that was behind the Sheridan defense,” noted Bethel coach Josh Akers. “But they fell a little short.
“I was proud of how these guys fought throughout the game,” he said. “We just were not able to make a few clutch passes go our way. I thought we played tough on defense and gave a good effort. We will continue to work and get better with each practice.”
The next game for the B team is Oct. 9 at Benton. The Bethel varsity returns to action on Thursday, Sept. 27, at home against Conway Blue.