Benton gets past Bryant White

September 12, 2018 Volleyball

BENTON — The Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade volleyball team of Bryant Middle School lost in straight sets to rival Benton on Monday, 11-25, 8-25.

“We are getting better every day in practice,” said Lady Hornets coach DeAnna Ward. “We just have to keep working on fundamentals. Passing and serve receive are areas we are really going to focus on in practice and need to improve.

“Kinsey Gregory served very well,” the coach added. “She had several aces in the first set. Macy Rowlett and Kylee Flaherty each had a kill, with Kiniyah Horton getting the assist.”

On Tuesday, the Bryant White seventh grade team played at Cabot.

“The seventh grade is on information overload right now,” said Ward. “I am seeing a lot of good things along with things we need to work on. We are just very inconsistent and need to transfer what we are working on in practice to the game. I think our confidence will get better as we gain experience.”

The eighth-grade team is set to play next against Cabot South on Monday, Sept. 17. The seventh-grade team will play at Benton on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

