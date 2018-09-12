Safety and security measures to be implements at Hornets’ game

Bryant Public Schools has implemented new measures to enhance safety and security at extra-curricular events. The changes take effect at the first home varsity football game of the season on Friday, Sept. 14. These measures will remain in effect for future events.
Enhanced Procedures for Attendees
-
All attendees will be subject to search by security wand upon entering the event. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Diaper bags and purses will be subject to search.
-
Elementary and middle school students (up to and including 8th grade) must be accompanied by an adult who will remain with them at the event.
-
No backpacks and/or duffle bags will be allowed. Attendees will be asked to return backpacks and/or duffle bags to their vehicles.
-
No loitering will be permitted. Attendees must sit in the stands and keep off the rails. Aisles should be kept clear at all times.
-
Unless going to or from the restroom or concession stand, attendees will be asked to be in the bleachers or stands.
-
Attendees that do not have proper credentials will not be allowed to access the track/fields, courts or any competition areas.
-
All special guests permitted access to the competition areas will be required to have their credentials visible and on their person at all times.
Security Enhancements
-
An increased law enforcement presence will be on site, including School Resource Officers, additional Bryant Police Officers, and Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies.
-
Additional video cameras have been installed inside and around the stadium and the Field House (Building 40).
-
District personnel will be in identifiable clothing and will be available to assist with security and help attendees as needed.
An Incident Command Center will be stationed at the entrance of Hornet Stadium to provide assistance and First Aid for varsity home football games.
At 4pm, Building 40 (Fieldhouse) will be locked. Only players and football personnel will be allowed in the building at this time. Students, staff, or public may NOT enter the game through Building 40, everyone must go through one of the designated gates.
All district staff should use their district-issued photo ID and enter the pass gate located at the north end of the complex at the double gates. You must have your district-issued ID. Please keep in mind that we have over 1,000 employees and gate workers don’t know everyone.