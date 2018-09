Conway Blue earns two-set sweep of Lady Hornets

CONWAY — On the road for the second time this week, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team absorbed a two-set loss to the Conway Blue Lady Cats on Thursday night, 8-25, 10-25.

“Too many serve-receive and dig errors,” said Bryant coach Lawrence Jefferson. “And hitting errors.”

The Lady Hornets only had five kills in the match.

They will host Cabot South in their next match on Monday, Sept. 17.