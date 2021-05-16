Bentonville West stuns top-seeded Lady Hornets

SPRINGDALE — After surrendering just five goals all season long — and a couple of those when the game was decided and reserves were working into the lineup — the 6A-Central Conference champion Bryant Lady Hornets were stunned by the Bentonville West Lady Wolverines, 4-2, in the second round of the Class 6A State Tournament on Friday.

After scoring two goals in a first-round win over Fort Smith Northside, Tianna Jones scored two more on the Lady Hornets.

It was just the second loss of the season for Bryant, which finished 15-2-2 with a senior-laden squad.

“It just wasn’t our day,” said Lady Hornets head coach Olivia Allard. “Bentonville West played a great game, and we just couldn’t get the ball rolling in our favor in the second half.”

Bryant scored just 45 seconds into the match. Amelia Holley got a shot to go. Before halftime, the Inman twins teamed up one more time as Abbey hit a corner kick that Ashton re-routed into the net.

“It was a great season, and I am so proud of the girls,” Allard said. “It wasn’t the ending we wanted, but a lot of wonderful things came of this year.”

The loss ended Bryant’s eight-game winning streak.