Updated Class 6A State baseball brackets

May 15, 2021 Baseball-High School

CLASS 6A BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

2021

At Fort Smith

At Hunts Park* and Forsgren Park#

Thursday, May 13

Game 1 — Bentonville (West 4) 4, FS Northside (Central 5) 0*

Game 2 — LR Catholic (Central 3) 6, Rogers Heritage (West 6) 3*

Game 3 — Conway (Central 4) 2, Bentonville West (West 5) 1#

Game 4 — North Little Rock (Central 6) 6, Fayetteville (West 3) 0#

Friday, May 14

Game 5 — Bryant (Central 1) 1, Bentonville 0*

Game 6 — Springdale Har-Ber (West 2) 8, LR Catholic 4*

Game 7 — Rogers (West 1) 4, Conway 0#

Game 8 — North Little Rock 5, Cabot (Central 2) 1 #

Saturday, May 15

Game 9 — Bryant vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 12 p.m.*

Game 10 — Rogers vs. North Little Rock, 3 p.m.*

Championship game

At Benton

Game 11 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, TBD

