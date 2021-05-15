Updated Class 6A State baseball brackets

CLASS 6A BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
2021
At Fort Smith
At Hunts Park* and Forsgren Park#
Thursday, May 13
Game 1 — Bentonville (West 4) 4, FS Northside (Central 5) 0*
Game 2 — LR Catholic (Central 3) 6, Rogers Heritage (West 6) 3*
Game 3 — Conway (Central 4) 2, Bentonville West (West 5) 1#
Game 4 — North Little Rock (Central 6) 6, Fayetteville (West 3) 0#
Friday, May 14
Game 5 — Bryant (Central 1) 1, Bentonville 0*
Game 6 — Springdale Har-Ber (West 2) 8, LR Catholic 4*
Game 7 — Rogers (West 1) 4, Conway 0#
Game 8 — North Little Rock 5, Cabot (Central 2) 1 #
Saturday, May 15
Game 9 — Bryant vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 12 p.m.*
Game 10 — Rogers vs. North Little Rock, 3 p.m.*
Championship game
At Benton
Game 11 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, TBD