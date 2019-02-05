Bethel boys struggle to score after strong start at North Little Rock

Alex Skelley launches a shot over a North Little Rock defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Destin Jenkins hit two 3’s and James Billingsley hit another as the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth-grade team of Bethel Middle School stayed with the North Little Rock Blue Charging Wildcats eighth-graders for a quarter.

The Hornets struggled the rest of the way and, after a 21-4 second quarter, North Little Rock Blue cruised to a 65-22 win on Monday night.

“Their steady pressure took its toll,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson.

It was 15-11 after that first quarter but 36-15 by halftime and 55-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Jenkins finished with 6 points. Aiden Baker added 4. Andrew Briner and Billingsley each had 3 with Jackson Fluger, Carson Nagle and Jackson Verdell adding 2 apiece.

The Hornets close out their season on Thursday at North Little Rock Gold.

Carson Nagle blocks out on a free-throw attempt. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Bethel head coach Steve Wilson huddles with his players during a 30-second timeout. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)