Blue seventh-grade boys forge victory over NLR Blue

February 5, 2019 Boys Basketball

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Cason Trickey scored 8 points and Cairon Allen had 7 to lead the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-grade team of Bethel Middle School to a 25-21 win over North Little Rock Blue’s seventh-grade team on Monday night.

The teams played two 12-minute halves with a running clock. The Hornets led 13-11 at the half.

L.C. Pitts scored 4 points while Layton Baugh, Tyler McCormick and Andrew Karp each scored 2 points for Bethel.

“Our kids found their hustle tonight, that was missing our last game,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “We had players crashing the boards offensively and defensively. Our defense was a lot better also. We pass the ball a lot better on offense too.”

The win improved the Blue seventh-graders to 8-5 this season going into their final game tonight at home against Cabot North.

Rob Patrick

