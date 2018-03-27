Bethel eighth-grade boys produce 11 firsts at Hot Springs meet

The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth-grade track and field team of Bethel Middle School earned 11 first-place finishes while the seventh grade won two events at a meet hosted at Hot Springs High School.
Here are the results courtesy of head coach Colton Bond:
8th Grade
Long Jump
1st Place- Logan White 15’10”
3rd Place- Cameron Apel
6th Place- Dylan Atkinson
Triple Jump
3rd Place- Andrew Stueve 32’7″
4th Place- Brandon Gabe 32′ 1″
5th Place- Jaxon Holt
6th Place- Michael Rivera
Shot Put
3rd Place- Fabian Torres
6th Place- Carson Burnett
Discus
4th Place- Caden Hope
7th Place- Matthew Griffe
High Jump
2nd Place- Blake Everett
4×800
1st Place- Liam Babbit, Taj Van Tassel, Jackson Meshell, Jaxon Holt- 9:54
4th Place- Drew MacEntire, Cameron Apel, Jacob Karp, Will Taylor
100 Hurdles
1st Place- Blake Everett- 15.88
1st Place- Blake Snyder- 15.96
3rd Place- Devin Brewer
5th Place- David Corballis
100
1st Place- Lawson Speer 12.38
1st Place- Carson Burnett 12.80
3rd Place- Julian Smith
4th Place- Fabian Torres
7th Place- Andrew Stueve 1600
4th Place- Drew MacEntire- 5:47
5th Place- Jackson Meshell- 5:48
4×100
4th Place- Blake Everett, Carson Burnett, Logan White, Fabian Torres
6th Place- Owen Lee, Carson Matson, Hunter Hagan, Jacob Knowlton
400
1st Place- Taj Van Tassel- 56.58
1st Place- Liam Babbit- 58.17
3rd Place- Gage Shepard
3rd Place- Michael Rivera
6th Place- Braxton Praither
6th Place- Alec Humphreys
300 Hurdles
1st Place- Blake Everett- 47.62
1st Place- Blake Snyder- 47.83
800
6th Place- Jaxon Holt 2:32
8th Place- Dillon Hoover 2:37
200
2nd Place- Brandon Gabe 26.32
4th Place- Layton Dickerson
4×400
1st Place- Taj Van Tassel, Liam Babbit, Gage Shepard, Michael Rivera- 4:08
5th Place- Dillon Hoover, Hayden Upton, Drew MacEntire, Jacob Karp
7th Grade
Long Jump
1st Place- Brody Troyer- 15′
5th Place- Joshua Luster
6th Place- Chaney Crosby
Triple Jump
4th Place- Caden Stovall
5th Place- Sebastian Gough
4×800
2nd Place- James Billingsley, Jason Apodaca, George Terry, Gavin Shelby-10:48
100 Hurdles
4th Place- Hayden Meshell
5th Place- Hunter Linn
7th Place- Blake Ammons
8th Place- Chaney Crosby
100 Meters
1st Place- Xaylen Curenton-12.92
3rd Place- Brody Troyer
3rd Place- Joshua Luster
5th Place- David Vivar
1600
3rd Place- George Terry- 5:50
4×100
4th Place- James Billingsley, Aiden Shaw, Joshua Luster, Xaylen Curenton
400
4th Place- Evan Lamb
5th Place- Jackson Fluger
6th Place- Sebastian Gough
6th Place- Caden Stovall
300 Hurdles
2nd Place- Mitchell Elmore
5th Place- Hunter Ellis
6th Place- Ethan Skiles
800 Meters
4th Place- James Billingsley- 2:43
200 Meters
2nd Place- Brody Troyer
2nd Place- Xaylen Curenton
6th Place- David Vivar
7th Place- Evan Lamb
8th Place- Carter Moore
4×400 Meters
5th Place- James Billingsley, Evan Lamb, George Terry, Hunter Linn
7th Place- Cole Shields, Gavin Shelby, Cole Skelley, Caden Stovall