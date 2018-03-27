Bethel girls shine at Hot Springs meet

HOT SPRINGS — The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets seventh and eighth grade track and field teams from Bethel Middle School turned in an impressive performance at a meet at Hot Springs High School on Monday.

“Margo Gilliland had a great meet winning first place in all her events,” noted Lady Hornets coach Denise Smith regarding the eighth-grade team. “The relay teams did an excellent job competing.

“This is a hard-working group that is enjoyable to watch,” she added.

As for the seventh-grade team, the coach related, “We had a great first meet. There is a lot of talent with this seventh-grade group and I only expect them to get better.”

The seventh and eighth grade teams in Bryant are scheduled to run again at home on Monday, April 2.

Here are the results from Hot Springs for the Bethel team:

7th grade girls

Long Jump: 2nd-Skyler Shook 12′; 3rd -Abigail Lagemann 12’7”; 7th-Kaleigh Jones 10′

Triple Jump: 5th-Destiny Galindo

Shot Put: Harley Clancy 22’4″; Clara Noel 15’10”

Discus: Harley Clancy 1st with a distance of 69’1″; 6th-Natalie Edmonson 55’7″; 7th-Laura Kate Thomas 54’3″; Brylee Bradford 49’5″; Paige Spicer 34’1″

High Jump: 1st-Abigail Lagemann 4’4″; 3rd-Destiny Galindo 4′

4x800m: Brylee Bradford, Skyler Shook, Laura Kate, Abigail Lagemann 1st with a time of 11:30.53

100m Hurdles: 1st-Hannah Brewer; 2nd Maddie Nelson 19.66; 6th Caroline Perryman 20.66

100m Sprint: 1st-Skyler Shook 14.22; 5th-Ryleigh Young 14.56; 3rd-Estefania Ramirez 14.69; 7th-Kaliegh Jones 15.10; 5th-Destiny Galindo 15.28

1600m: 4th-Maddie Nelson 6:46; 5th-Paige Spicer 6:49; Laura Kate Thomas 6:54

4x100m: 4th-Brylee Bradford, Estefania Ramirez, Destiny Galindo, Ryleigh Young 58.53

400m: 1st-Brylee Bradford 1:06; 1st-Skyler Shook 1:09; 3rd-Ryleigh Young 1:13.09; 3rd-Natalie Edmonson 1:16.68; 4th-Hannah Brewer 1:21

800m: 1st-Abigail Lagemann 2:52; 6th-Maddie Nelson 3:04; Laura Kate Thomas 3:09; Paige Spicer 3:14; Clara Noel 3:18

200m: 5th-Natalie Edmonson; 4th-Kaleigh Jones; 5th-Estefania Ramirez; 6th-Caroline Perryman; 7th-Hannah Brewer

4x400m: 1st-Skyler Shook, Brylee Bradford, Laura Kate Thomas, Abigail Lagemann 4:59

8th grade girls

Long Jump: 3rd-Erin Ives; 2nd-Marissa Tate

Shot Put: Kaitlyn Loudermilk 22′

Discus: 4th-Aidan Sutterfield 67’10”; Avery Caldwell 49’50

4x800m: 1st-Olivia McCallister, Kimberly Hernandez, Kennedy McGuire, Margo Gilliland 11:35.91

100m Hurdles: 1st-Alana Gould 18.37; 1st-Lawson Godwin 17.88; 1st-Samantha Achorn; 3rd Brooklyn Sisco 19.63; 4th McKenzie Hicks; Lawson Godwin 17.88

100m Sprint: 2nd-Ashlyn Barnett 13.53; 2nd-Isabella Jackson 14.50; 3rd-Erin Ives 13.57; 4th-Lawson Godwin

1600m: 1st-Kimberly Hernandez 6:16; 2nd-Marissa Tate 6:41; 3rd-Madison Hagan 6:47; 4th McKenzie Hicks 6:50; Kennedy McGuire 7:09

4x100m: 1st-Erin Ives, Ashlyn Barnett, Lawson Godwin, Alana Gould 55.19

400m: 1st-Isabella Jackson 1:10; 1st-Olivia McCallister 1:12; 2nd-Samantha Achorn 1:11; 3rd-Melissa Ramirez 1:14; 4th-Alana Gould 1:16

800m: 1st-Margo Gilliland 2:40; 2nd-Kimberly Hernandez 2:56; 3rd-McKenzie Hicks 3:00; 5th-Madison Hagan-3:08

200m: 2nd-Erin Ives; 5th-Avery Caldwell; 4th-Melissa Ramirez; 3rd-Kaitlyn Loudermilk; 4th-Brooklyn Sisco

4x400m: 1st-Ashlyn Barnett, Margo Gilliland, Isabella Jackson, Olivia McCallister 4:52; 2nd-Kailtyn Loudermilk, Alana Gould, Samantha Achorn, Lawson Godwin 5:02

