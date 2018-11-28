Bethel eighth-grade girls edged at White Hall

Photos by Kevin Nagle

WHITE HALL — In a tight game throughout, the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School suffered a tough 20-18 loss on the road against the White Hall Lady Bulldogs eighth-graders Tuesday night.

The Lady Hornets built a 6-5 lead in the first quarter as Emileigh Muse scored 4 of her 9 points in the period with Abby Gentry adding 2 of her 4 for the game.

Natalie Edmonson hit a basket and Muse added three free throws as the Lady Hornets maintained a narrow edge, 11-10 at the half.

But White Hall pulled ahead by the end of the third quarter, 16-15. They held Bryant Blue to just 3 points in the fourth quarter to escape with the victory.

“The girls played hard,” said Lady Hornets coach Joe Cook. “We had too many turnovers and missed too many easy baskets and free throws.

“Emileigh Muse and Mary Beth James played exceptionally hard the entire game,” he noted.

Now 1-2 on the season, the Lady Hornets will try to get back on the winning track on Tuesday, Dec. 4, when they travel to Cabot North.