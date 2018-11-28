Bethel eighth-grade girls edged at White Hall

November 28, 2018 Girls Basketball

Photos by Kevin Nagle

Natalie Edmonson launches a jumper. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

WHITE HALL — In a tight game throughout, the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School suffered a tough 20-18 loss on the road against the White Hall Lady Bulldogs eighth-graders Tuesday night.

The Lady Hornets built a 6-5 lead in the first quarter as Emileigh Muse scored 4 of her 9 points in the period with Abby Gentry adding 2 of her 4 for the game.

Natalie Edmonson hit a basket and Muse added three free throws as the Lady Hornets maintained a narrow edge, 11-10 at the half.

But White Hall pulled ahead by the end of the third quarter, 16-15. They held Bryant Blue to just 3 points in the fourth quarter to escape with the victory.

“The girls played hard,” said Lady Hornets coach Joe Cook. “We had too many turnovers and missed too many easy baskets and free throws.

“Emileigh Muse and Mary Beth James played exceptionally hard the entire game,” he noted.

Now 1-2 on the season, the Lady Hornets will try to get back on the winning track on Tuesday, Dec. 4, when they travel to Cabot North.

Emileigh Muse rises up over a White Hall defender to get a shot away. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Head coach Joe Cook instructs the Lady Hornets during a timeout. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!