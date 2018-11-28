Fast start carries Bulldogs past Blue Hornets

Photos by Kevin Nagle

WHITE HALL — The White Hall Bulldogs’ eighth grade basketball team ran out to a 16-3 lead in the first quarter before the Bryant Blue Hornets of Bethel Middle School could get their feet under them on Tuesday night. The Hornets rallied but White Hall held on for a 53-39 victory.

It was 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and the Bulldogs led 27-22 at the half. A strong third quarter put White Hall in control. The Bulldogs led 43-30 going into the final stanza.

“I was proud of the way our kids fought back to close the gap by half,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson.

James Billingsley hit a trio of 3-points and led the Hornets with 14 points. Destin Jenkins added 8 points. Elijah Thompson pitched in with 6, Aiden Baker 6, Alex Skelley 3 and Evan Lamb 2.

Now 2-3 on the young season, the Hornets travel to Cabot North on Tuesday, Dec. 4.