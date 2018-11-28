Bryant White overwhelms Benton in seventh grade game

November 28, 2018 Boys Basketball

BENTON — T.J. Lindsey and R.J. Newton combined for 17 points to lead the Bryant White Hornets seventh-grade basketball team to a 51-10 romp over the Benton seventh-graders on Tuesday night.

“Our boys played very well,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “I think we hustled really well defensively. We looked good offensively. Overall, we clicked and played great team basketball.”

Lindsey had 9 points and eight rebounds while Newton finished with 8 points and five assists.

Bryant White’s seventh graders will return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Sheridan.

