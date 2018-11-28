Fast start lifts Panthers past Bryant White eighth-graders

November 28, 2018 Boys Basketball

BENTON — The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School absorbed its first loss of the season on Tuesday when they suffered a 36-26 loss to the Benton Panthers eighth grade.

Chris Gannaway led the Hornets with 13 points and four assists.

“We played a really talented team and fell behind early,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “We played tough but, I believe, if we would have given 100 percent effort from start to finish, there may have been a different outcome. We have to get back on track and stay focused.

“All in all, I am proud of our boys,” he added.

The Hornets return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Sheridan.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Basketball
November 28, 2018
Fast start carries Bulldogs past Blue Hornets

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!