Fast start lifts Panthers past Bryant White eighth-graders

BENTON — The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School absorbed its first loss of the season on Tuesday when they suffered a 36-26 loss to the Benton Panthers eighth grade.

Chris Gannaway led the Hornets with 13 points and four assists.

“We played a really talented team and fell behind early,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “We played tough but, I believe, if we would have given 100 percent effort from start to finish, there may have been a different outcome. We have to get back on track and stay focused.

“All in all, I am proud of our boys,” he added.

The Hornets return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Sheridan.