Blue Lady Hornets improve despite setback

Photos by Kevin Nagle

WHITE HALL — The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets seventh grade basketball team of Bethel Middle School made a bid to get their first win of the young season Tuesday night but the homestanding White Hall Lady Bulldogs’ seventh graders escaped with a 31-21 win.

Saffy Purdom led the way with 11 points for Bethel. Jadyn Miller added 8. And Mackenzie Matson scored 2.

White Hall held just a 19-15 lead at the half then held Bethel to 6 points in the second half to earn the victory.

“The girls played a lot better,” said Lady Hornets coach Joe Cook. “They showed marked improvement.”

The Bryant Blue seventh-graders return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Cabot North.