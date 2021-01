Bethel girls overwhelm Lady Panthers

Brooklyn Kuchinski and Aubrey Lamb combined to score 14 points to lead the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School to a 26-3 win over the Cabot South Lady Panthers on Tuesday night at the Bethel gym.

Jalyn Pickett added 6 points for the Lady Hornets. Mara Lara, Lorelei McClellan and Breanna Williamson scored 2 apiece.

“The girls played with great effort,” said Lady Hornets coach Denise Smith. “I am very proud of their improvement.”