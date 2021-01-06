White Lady Hornets dominate early, defeat Sylvan Hills

SHERWOOD — The Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade team held Sylvan Hills to just 3 points in the first half and led 22-5 going into the fourth quarter on the way to a 22-14 victory on Tuesday night.

The win improves Bryant White to 5-1 on the season. The Lady Hornets were scheduled to play at Conway Blue on Thursday but due to Covid concerns at Conway, the game was cancelled. They’re set to play at Benton on Monday, Jan. 11.

Austyn Oholendt scored 14 points and hit 6 of 6 at the free-throw line to lead the Lady Hornets. Nia Sims scored points while Jynnifer Neel and Leven Berry added 2 apiece.

“Sylvan Hills had a good guard and a very big post,” said Lady Hornets coach Ben Perry. “Probably the biggest post we’ve had to play against all year. Our girls did their best to defend her, but she towered over them by at least a foot and outweighed them by at least 50 pounds. It is hard to stop someone who outmatches you in that way, but the girls did the best I could ask of them. We held her to only 2 points in the first half but allowed her to get 6 late in the fourth quarter.”

Perry got playing time for many of his players in the fourth quarter.

“They got much needed and deserved playing time,” he said.

The Lady Hornets held a 10-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. It was 18-3 at the half.

“Our offense was not moving the ball as well in this game,” the coach mentioned. “It seemed we were slow to get going and making very bad decisions in passing and shooting. We did not dominate the boards either.

“However, we played through adversity and were able to get ahead which allowed us to clear the bench and let the team get some much-needed playing time.

“Sylvan Hills started to come back on us in the fourth, but I wanted to make sure and let the girls that were on the floor battle it out and close out the game,” he added. “This game showed a lot of weaknesses and strengths. The girls have grit, but we must work on making better decisions and take care of the ball much more in the games to come. In the end the girls came away with a victory and we look forward to playing next Monday against Benton.”