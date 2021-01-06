White seventh grade boys stay unbeaten with overtime win

SHERWOOD — The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School had to have some late-game heroics by Timothy Johnson to get into overtime where they outscored the Sylvan Hills Bears 6-2 to extract a 41-37 victory and preserve their unbeaten record.

The Hornets improved to 5-0 going into a game against Bryant Blue on Tuesday.

Bryant White trailed by 3 with 11 seconds to go in regulation. But with :00.1 left, Johnson was fouled trying a 3-point shot. He went to the line and converted on all three free throws to tie the game at 35.

“I was super impressed with how composed Timothy was to help send the game into overtime,” said Hornets coach Reid Prescott.

“My guys never gave up,” he added. “They played as hard as they could throughout the entire game. I am really proud of the entire team on a big win.”

R.J. Young led the Hornets with 15 points and was the team’s top rebounder. Matthew Ferguson scored 12 points.

“We started out really slow in the first quarter and we were trailing 12-6 going into the second,” Prescott reported. “Sylvan Hills applied a lot of pressure on us and we had to make adjustments throughout the whole game on offense and defense. The game was close all the way to the end.”