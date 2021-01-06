Terry’s late basket completes Bryant White’s comeback win

SHERWOOD — After a quarter, the Bryant White Lady Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School found themselves trailing the Sylvan Hills Lady Bears 7-0.

But the Lady Hornets stepped it up on defense and allowed just 4 more points the rest of the way and rallied for a 12-11 victory.

“Sylvan Hills was very aggressive and physical,” said Lady Hornets head coach Deanna Ward. “But we did not give up. We regrouped and played hard.”

Isabelle Terry hit a shot in the final minute of the game to provide the winning margin for the Lady Hornets. She finished with 4 points. Tatum Lewis had 5 and Talona Sprawling scored 3.

“Our post players also played hard with several big rebounds by Alexis Zaffina and Cori Brunson.”

The Lady Hornets will host Bryant Blue in their next game on Tuesday, Jan. 12.