Bryant White forges victory at Sylvan Hills behind Shelby, Jones

SHERWOOD — After suffering their first and only loss to Lake Hamilton on Dec. 14, the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team has comeback with two big victories since Christmas including a hard-earned 46-39 win at Sylvan Hills on Tuesday.

The Hornets had defeated Maumelle 48-23 on Dec. 28.

Elem Shelby scored 17 points and Cedric Jones had 13 to lead the winning effort against Sylvan Hills. Chris Johnson and Daniel Anderson added 5 points each. Shelby also had five rebounds.

“Sylvan Hills was tough and athletic,” noted Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “Our guys matched them tonight with their toughness and athleticism as well.

“We shot the ball well and took good shots,” he mentioned. “I’m very proud of the way we attacked offensively. We were aggressive and got to the line 19 times, making 15 of those free throws, a few coming in the late third and fourth quarter. That was huge for us.”

The Hornets led 14-5 after a quarter and 21-15 at the half. It was 32-26 going into the fourth quarter.

“All in all, I think we played well against a really good team,” Wrightner said. “I’m proud of all of our guys.”

Against Maumelle, the Hornets broke out to a 9-1 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Shelby finished with 11 points. Johnson had 10. Darrell Moore pitched in with 7. Jones had 6 and Tristen Knox 5. Anderson finished with 4, Nick Baker 2 and Jaden Welch had a free throw.

The Hornets, now 6-1, are set to play at Conway Blue on Thursday.