Blue Hornets’ seventh graders rally past Cabot South

The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School won its second game in a row and third in the last four games with a 29-18 decision over the Cabot South Panthers on Tuesday night.

The Hornets trailed 9-3 after a quarter but surged to a 22-15 lead by halftime then held the Panthers to just 3 points in the second half.

Luke Andrews led with 13 points. Landon Gaston added 4 and Andre Kimble had 3. Preston Curtis, Van Thomas, Kennan Latin and Jeremiah Motes scored 2 each.

“We played a more complete game from start to finish on both ends of the floor,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook. “We had better execution and shots on offense, and we had better rotation and block outs on defense. The guys continue to work hard and get better.”

Bryant Blue plays Bryant White at Bryant Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 12.