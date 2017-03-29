Bethel girls perform well at Lake Hamilton meet

PEARCY — Though times were not kept, the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets track team of Bethel Middle School garnered six first-place finishes among seventh-grade athletes and eight in the eighth-grade competition on Monday at Lake Hamilton’s middle school meet.

For the eighth grade, Maddie Thomas won the 100 meter hurdles and Ella Reynolds won the 100-meter dash. Reynold and Mallorie Scott-Smith finished first in their respective heats of the 400-meter run while Jillian Colclasure finished first in the 800.

Khyla Tucker won the 200-meter dash and helped out on three relay teams that finished first. In the 4×800, it was Tucker, Mackenzie Moore, Caroline Pelton and Colclasure teaming up. In the 4×100, Tucker joined Scott-Smith, Shavia Freeman and Reynolds to take first. Scott-Smith, Colclasure, Tucker and Reynolds combined to win the 4×400.

For the seventh grade, Jade Rivers won the shot put. Isabella Jackson won the 800-meter run and Kimberly Hernandez was first in the 1600. In the sprints, Lawson Godwin and Brooklyn Sisco won their respective heats in the 100-meter hurdles while Mai Tran won the 100-meter dash.

In addition, Maddie Gallagher, Jackson, Hernandez and Margo Gilliland teamed up to win the 4×800 relay.

The Bethel eighth graders finished second in three events. Scott-Smith and Ryleigh Laughlin took second in their respective heats in the 100-meters with Freeman third.

Colclasure was second in the 1600 with Caroline Pelton third, Moore seventh and Ellie O’Gary eighth.

In the 400, Freeman and Summer Brown picked up first-place ribbons while Freeman finished second and Laughlin third in the 200.

Maddie Thomas garnered a third-place ribbon in the 300 hurdles while Mia DeSaussure was third in the shot. In the discus, Reynolds was third and Makayla Shipe fourth. Scott-Smith finished third and Tucker fourth in the triple jump.

Bethel also picked up a third-place finish in the 4×100 relay with Shipe, Isabella Martinez, Laughlin and Thomas teaming up.

In the 4×400, O’Gary, Brown, Freeman and Laughlin finished fifth. In addition, O’Gary was fifth and Moore sixth in the 800.

In seventh-grade results, Alyssa Hood finished second in the 100-meter hurdles. Gallagher took second in the 1600 with McKenzie Hicks fifth. Godwin and Ashlyn Barnett each took second in a heat of the 100 with Erin Ives finished sixth.

Gilliland was second and Marissa Tate fourth in the 400 with Brooklyn Sisco taking second and Hood third in the 300 hurdles.

In the relays, the team of Gilliland, Jackson, Sisco and Godwin took second in the 4×400. In the 4×100, Godwin, Barnett, Tran and Ives teamed up on a second-place finish.

Barnett was third in the long jump and Tran was eighth in the triple jump. In the 800, Gallagher was fifth, Hernandez sixth and Hicks eighth.

Tran, Claire Watson and Avery Caldwell earned third-place ribbons in their heats of the 200. Tate was sixth and Aiden Sutterfield seventh.