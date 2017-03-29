Middle school boys return to competition with success

PEARCY — The seventh and eighth grade teams from Bethel Middle School and Bryant Middle School competed in a track meet at Lake Hamilton on Monday. Though no team points were kept and no times were available, the Bethel eighth grade boys earned first-place finishes in six events and the Bryant Middle eighth grade boys won three.

In seventh grade, Bryant Middle had one first-place finish and Bethel had firsts in seven.

The first-place finishes for Bryant Middle School’s eighth grade team came in two relays and from Austin Ledbetter in the triple jump. The relays were the 4×800 with Luis Martinez, Aaron Devine, Hagan Austin and Bresner Austin. In the 4×400, Martinez, Hagan Austin and Bresner Austin teamed up with Blaine Sears to win.

Bethel’s Ty Bahnks won the long jump and Albert Reddick won the high jump. Hayden Schrader took top honors in the discus.

In addition, River Gregory and Bahnks each won their heat in the 200-meter dash. In the 100 hurdles, Zach Overton was first.

Bethel also won the 4×100 with Grant Jacuzzi, Gregory, Hart Penfield and Bahnks teaming up.

Among the seventh graders, Chris Herrera earned a first place for Bryant Middle in the 1600.

For Bethel, Lawson Speer won the 100 and 200. In the 400, Taj Van Tassle and Liam Babbit each won their heats. Van Tassle also won the 800.

In the hurdles, Shane Morris and Blake Everett had first-place efforts in their respective heats in both the 100 and 300.

Bethel also had a win in the 4×800 relay with Babbit, Kam Apel, Jaxon Holt and Jackson Meshell combining.

The Bethel eighth grade produced second-place finishes in eight more events. In the field, Caleb Redam was second in the discus with Zach Durbin sixth and Hayden Thompson eighth. Christian Crosby as second in the high jump with Penfield seventh.

Jacuzzi, Gregory and Koby Melton each had second-place finishes in their heats in the 100. Albert Reddick was sixth.

Newburn turned in a second in the 400 with Melton fifth, Tyler Qualls sixth and Crosby seventh. In the 800, Mann was second and Johnny Chicas was seventh.

Xavier Foote produced a second-place finish in the 100 hurdles. Christian Phillips took third, Nic Standridge fifth and Jaelun Thomas sixth.

Thomas was second in the 300 hurdles with Phillips third and Hudson Wiltshire fourth. Standridge and David Chandler had sixth-place finishes.

Sabino Olvera, Newburn, Jesse Ibarra and Mann combined on a second in the 4×400. Mann, Alex Hanson, Ibarra and Wiltshire placed third in the 4×800 relay. In the 4×100, Olvera, Zach Overton, Crosby and Dylon Ruby teamed up on a fourth.

Penfield added a third in the 200 while Mann was third in the 1600 with Chicas eighth. In the long jump, Gregory was fourth and Melton sixth.

For the seventh grade team from Bethel, Fabian Torres grabbed second in the shot put while Carson Burnett placed second in the 100-meter dash. Brandon Gabe was third and Luis Garcia was fifth behind Burnett who also placed fifth in the 200.

Van Tassle, Babbit, Everett and Michael Rivera teamed up on a second in the 4×400 relay. The team of Jacob Karp, Shane Morris, Logan White and Kilyan DesCarpentrie combined on a fifth-place effort.

In the 4×100, the team of Everett, Speer, Burnett and Van Tassle placed second with the quartet of Blake Snyder, Garcia, Morris and Logan White took fifth.

A sixth-place finish was recorded by the team of Mason Butler, Dalton Hoover, DesCarpentrie and Braxton Prather in the 4×800.

Bethel had a trio of runners finish in the 400 led by Jackson Meshell’s third-place. Rivera was fourth and Apel was fifth.

Holt was fourth in the 800 and Brandon Harvey was sixth in the 1600.

In the hurdles, Snyder was fifth and Karp seventh in the 100 while White was fifth and David Corballis was eighth in the 300.

Morris was fourth and Apel seventh in the long jump.