Performances by White, Allen highlight freshman girls meet at Lakeside

HOT SPRINGS — Ebony White finished third in the 100-meter dash and Alivia Allen scored in two throwing events for the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team at the Junior Ram Relays at Hot Springs Lakeside on Tuesday.

The Lady Hornets finished with 38 points, to place seventh in the nine-team event. Lake Hamilton won with 156.5 points with Benton second at 133. Arkadelphia was third (86.5) followed by Lakeside (58), Jessieville (57) and De Queen (41). Sheridan was eighth with 37 points with Mount Ida ninth (16).

White ran the 100 in 13.65. Allen was fourth in the shot put with a toss of 34’6” and fifth in the discus with a throw of 73’5.5”. Gracie Seyffert took eighth in the shot for Bryant at 32’11”. Maycee Hobby’s discus fling of 70 feet was good for ninth.

Cora Edwards contributed a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles, clocking in at 18.27 while Oreneish Miller was sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:09.57. Kennedy Brown followed Miller in eighth in 1:11.25.

The Lady Hornets finished fifth in both the 4×800 and 4×400 relays. In the former, Angelly Sanchez-Valentin, Essence Williams, Libby Majors and Sierra Trotter finished in 12:01.95. In the latter, Brown, Miller, Williams and White combined on a 4:45.86.

Brown and White also joined Tierra Trotter and Jada Deaton on the 4×100 relay, which placed seventh in 57.07.

The Lady Hornets run next at Sheridan on Tuesday, April 4.