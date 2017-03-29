Freshman 4×400-meter relay team wins to mark Hornets’ work at Ram Relays

HOT SPRINGS — Ahmad Adams, Dalen McDonald, Darrick Rose and Dylan White combined on a 3:49.62 clocking to win the 4×400-meter relay to highlight the Bryant Hornets freshman team’s performance at the Rams Junior Relays at Lakeside on Tuesday.

The Hornets finished with 76.5 points to place fourth as a team. Benton won with 140 points with De Queen second with 103 and Lake Hamilton third with 93.5 points. Arkadelphia was fifth (75.5) followed by Jessieville (43.5), Hot Springs (38), Lakeside (36) and Sheridan (17).

The Hornets’ quartet in the 4×400 beat out Benton’s team, which finished second in 3:52.83.

Adams and White provided second-place finishes for Bryant at the meet. Adams was second in the shot with a heave of 44’8” while White took second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:19.92, just off the pace set by Jessieville’s Landon Daley at 2:17.77. Bryant’s Avery Montoya was sixth with a time of 2:23.21.

Rose provided third-place points in the 400 with a time of 56.26. McDonald finished fifth in 57.42.

The Hornets ran well in the other two relays as well. In the 4×800, Ethan Ives, Montoya, Logan New and White combined on a 9:49.31 clocking, good for third. In the 4×100, Adams, Korbin Bailey, William Boyd and McDonald took third with a time of 46.82.

In the sprints, William Boyd was fourth in a time of 12.03 in the 100 with Adams seventh in 12.22. Adam Whaley was fourth in the 200 with a time of 25.18.

Adams also placed fifth in the discus with a fling of 111’0.5” while Damian Constantino placed fifth in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet. Constantino also scored in the hurdles. He was seventh in the 110 with a time of 18.35 and eighth in the 300, finishing in 49.81.

New added sixth-place points in the 1600, turning in a 5:35.66.

The Hornets run again on Tuesday, April 4, at Sheridan.