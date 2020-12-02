Bethel rallies but falls just short at Cabot North

December 2, 2020 Boys Basketball

CABOT — Though they fell behind in the first half and never quite caught up, the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School rallied to outscore the Cabot North Panthers seventh graders in the second half to make it close.

The Panthers held on for a 28-22 win, but Hornets coach Joe Cook was encouraged.

“The guys are working hard and getting better,” he said. “We played much better this second game and much better in the second half.”

Luke Andrews led the Hornets with 10 points. Spencer Ruff added 7. Jeremiah Motes and Preston Curtis pitched in with 2 each. Keenan Latin hit a free throw.

Cabot North held a 9-5 lead after the first quarter then put together a 10-1 surge in the second quarter to make it 19-6 at the half.

Going into the fourth quarter, the lead was 24-10.

The Bethel team returns to action on Jan. 12 against Bryant White.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

December 2, 2020
