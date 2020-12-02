Blue eighth grade team surges past North Panthers

CABOT — Sparked by Jonathan Frost’s 23 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High came from behind to earn a 31-25 win over the Cabot North Panthers eighth graders on Tuesday night.

The win came after Cabot North took an 8-2 lead into the second quarter.

“We started a little slow,” acknowledged Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “We picked up the tempo with a press in the second quarter and that seemed to give us an advantage. We were able to force 24 turnovers. We had a lot of players diving on the floor and going after loose balls.”

By halftime, the Hornets were up 14-13. They then held the Panthers to just 2 points in the third quarter. It was 19-15 going into the fourth.

Kellen Farmer scored 4 points and had four steals. Ryan Green added 3 points and Ryan Reynolds hit a free throw. He also had five rebounds. Brady Roberts contributed four rebounds and blocked two shots.

The Hornets return to action on Thursday at home against North Little Rock.