Bethel seventh-grade girls earn first victory

The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School earned its first victory of the season on Tuesday night by outlasting the White Hall Lady Bulldogs, 19-16, at the Bethel gym.

Grace Cheak led the scoring for Blue with 7 points. Rachel Havens and Vivian Spradlin scored 6 each.

“it was a pretty close game, back and forth,” said Lady Hornets coach Olivia Allard.

The Lady Hornets, now 1-1 on the season, will return to action after the Thanksgiving break. They’re set to host Cabot North on Dec. 3.