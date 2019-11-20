Blue Hornets eighth-grade team improves to 2-0

November 20, 2019 Boys Basketball

The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High outscored the White Hall Bulldogs 10-5 in the second quarter to forge a 21-17 lead at halftime then held on in the second half for a 39-34 victory on Tuesday at the Bethel Middle School gym.

Cairon Allen pumped in 19 points including 8 in the fourth quarter to help the Hornets hold off  a Bulldogs’ rally.

Layton Baugh scored 6 points while Gideon Motes and Cason Trickey added 4 each. L.C. Pitts, Andrew Karp and Tyler McCormick each scored 2.

“I thought we played sloppy at times and we were having a bit of trouble with the new basketballs that we are using this year,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “But the kids fought hard and we were able to pull out a win.”

White Hall led the game 12-11 at the end of the first quarter. After forging a lead by halftime, the Hornets maintained in the second half. It was 29-25 by the end of the third quarter.

Bryant Blue won’t return to competition until after the Thanksgiving break. On Dec. 2, they’ll host Cabot North.

