Bryant-Lake Hamilton freshman game

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

The Bryant Hornets freshman hosted the Lake Hamilton Wolves on Monday night at the Bryant Junior High gym.

The Bryant Hornets freshman team struggled offensively in the second half and wound up absorbing a 35-25 loss, their first of the season, to the Lake Hamilton Wolves on Monday night at the Bryant Junior High gym.

“We had a tough time getting anything to fall,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “We missed several shots at the rim that our guys normally convert.”

The Hornets trailed 10-6 after one quarter but rallied to pull even 17-17 by halftime.

“I was really happy with our overall defensive effort in the half court,” Posey said. “We made it very difficult for them to score.

“We gave them several easy points with turnovers, which has been a point of emphasis for us and has to continue on a daily basis,” he added. “We struggled making open outside shots and overall success on the offensive side of the ball.”

Lake Hamilton surged in the third quarter, holding the Hornets to just 4 points. It was 28-21 going into the final period.

The Hornets return to action at Little Rock Catholic on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

Jordan Knox led the Hornets with 9 points. Nasir Vinson added 6. Ivory Gilmore and James Billingsley added 3 each.