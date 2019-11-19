Bryant’s Kennedy tabbed for American Midwest Conference honors

November 19, 2019 Volleyball

WALNUT RIDGE — The American Midwest Conference released its 2019 volleyball award winners on Friday evening. Williams Baptist University’s Sarah Kennedy and Shelby Hensonmade the honorable mention all-conference list, while Kennedy was joined by Blessing SamuelKayla GreenKayla RobertsMolly MingoRebecca Brown and Tatum Little on the academic all-conference team.

Sarah Kennedy was named honorable mention after leading the Lady Eagles with 324 assists on the season. The senior also contributed with eight service aces and 86 digs. The Bryant native finished 15th in the AMC with 4.0 assists per set. While it was the first time in her career to receive this honor, she has been named Academic All-AMC every season she has been eligible.

Henson was named honorable mention for the third time in her WBU career. The junior led the Eagles and finished second in the AMC with 5.5 digs per set. The Dallas, Texas, native finished the season with 499 digs and 20 service aces. She now has accumulated 1,413 digs in her career, ranking second in school history.

Kennedy, Samuel, Mingo and Little have all earned academic honors multiple times in their careers, while Brown, Green and Roberts made the team for the first time. 

To be eligible for Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must be in their second semester at their AMC institution, have at least a 3.0 GPA and finish the year on the team.

The Lady Eagles season came to an end after finishing in 11th place in the AMC.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Volleyball
November 13, 2019
SAU volleyball team’s front line gets a boost by signing Bryant’s Bates
Volleyball
October 25, 2019
Lady Hornets celebrate Senior Night to wrap up 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!