Defense key to freshman girls’ romp over Lady Wolves

Emily Miller works the ball across the top of the key. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

A 21-4 first quarter put the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team in the driver’s seat on Monday night and they kept the accelerator down the rest of the way in a 38-14 victory over the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves freshmen at the Bryant Junior High gym.

The Lady Hornets had seven players contribute to the scoring, led by Lauren Lain with 12. Jayla Knight added 6 and Jaelyn Allen 5. Natalie Edmonson, Emileigh Muse and Lyniyae Johnson scored 4 apeice. Haya Winfield 3.

But it was the defense that pleased Lady Hornets coach Nathan Castaldi.

“Our defense was what set the tone in the first quarter,” he said. “Lauren led us in scoring, but she also had a great game on the defensive side of the ball. She plays at the top of our press and got several deflections and steals which led to a lot of transition opportunities for us the first quarter.

Brooklyn Welch tries to drive around a Lake Hamilton defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

“We finished around the rim a lot better tonight that we have the first couple of games, which helped us maintain the lead,” he added.

Bryant led 25-10 at the half then 36-12 at the end of the third quarter.

“After building a big lead we got a little sloppy on offensive, which we can correct, but we continued to play well on the defensive side of the ball,” Castaldi noted. “Hopefully this will help lead to a productive couple of days of practice before we play at Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday.”

Bryant is now 2-1 on the young season.

Emma Baker (30) defends between a pair of Lake Hamilton players. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)