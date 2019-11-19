Bryant Blue forges narrow victory in season opener

The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High answered a run with a run on Monday night. And the result was a 38-32 victory over the Lady Hamilton Wolves.

The Hornets broke out to a 10-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. Cairon Allen and Logan Geissler each hit 3’s while Gideon Motes scored 4 points.

It was 16-11 at the half but Lake Hamilton rallied in the second half to take the lead.

“But we fought back,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson.

Indeed, Bryant Blue held a 23-21 edge going into the fourth quarter. And behind 7 points by Layton Baugh and 4 more by Motes, the Hornets forged the victory.

“I thought our kids played hard,’ Wilson said.

Bryant Blue is scheduled to take on White Hall tonight at the Bethel gym.