Bethel seventh-grade girls fall in finale to Cabot North

The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets seventh-grade team of Bethel Middle School closed out the 2018-19 season at home on Tuesday night, absorbing a 29-15 loss to the Cabot North Lady Panthers.

“The girls played competitively,” said Bethel coach Joe Cook. “Everyone played, and they played hard.

“the team improved drastically throughout the year,” he added. “I am proud of them.”