Blue seventh-grade boys finish season with a victory

Caleb Hawkins works around a screen by Aiden Lallier (30.) (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Cason Trickey burned the nets for 15 points and Logan Geissler had 8 as the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-grade team of Bethel Middle School closed out the 2019 season with a 37-16 win over the Cabot North Panthers at the Bethel gym on Tuesday night.

The win improved the Hornets to 9-5 on the season.

“It was a great way to end the season,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “We picked up with the intensity that we had shown (on Monday) at North Little Rock to win our last two games of the year. Everyone got to play.”

Trickey had 13 of his points in the first half as the Hornets built a 13-4 lead in the first quarter then held the Panthers scoreless in the second period to increase the advantage to 20-4.

L.C. Pitts had 3 points with James Elrod, Caleb Hawkins, Tyler McCormick, Andrew Karp and Gideon Motes pitching in with 2 points each.

Gideon Motes (Photo by Kevin Nagle)