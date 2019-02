Blue Lady Hornets’ final game spoiled by Cabot North

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Emileigh Muse (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Abby Gentry scored 14 points and Emileigh Muse 8 but it wasn’t enough as the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets’ eighth-grade team of Bethel Middle School absorbed a tough 27-24 loss to Cabot North to wrap up the 2018-19 season at the Bethel gym on Tuesday.

“The girls competed much better and played hard the whole game,” said Bethel coach Joe Cook. “I was proud of their effort.”

The Lady Hornets finished the season 7-8.

Mary Beth James (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Abby Gentry (Photo by Kevin Nagle)