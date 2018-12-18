Bethel seventh-grade teams prevail against Benton

December 18, 2018 Boys Basketball

Layton Baugh, Cairon Allen and L.C. Pitts each scored 8 points to lead the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-grade team to a 41-29 win over the Benton Maroon Panthers seventh-grade team on Monday night.

In a seventh-grade B game, the Hornets earned an 18-16 victory.

“We played two 20-minute halves with a running clock,” noted Hornets coach Steve Wilson regarding the A game. “We got out to a comfortable lead, but they closed back to 6 halfway through the second half. Our press hurt them some and we put it back in late to get a bigger lead.”

Bethel led 16-8 at halftime.

Cason Trickey scored 5 points as did Gideon Motes. Tyler McCormick added 4 and Andrew Karp scored 3.

In the B game, Logan Geissler hit two 3’s on the way to a team-high 8 points. Karp added 4 as Randy Offutt, Alex Horton and Devyn Steingisser scored 2 apiece.

The Bethel seventh- and eighth-grade teams are set to host Sheridan tonight in their final outing before the holidays.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

