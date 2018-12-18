Bethel seventh-grade teams prevail against Benton

Layton Baugh, Cairon Allen and L.C. Pitts each scored 8 points to lead the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-grade team to a 41-29 win over the Benton Maroon Panthers seventh-grade team on Monday night.

In a seventh-grade B game, the Hornets earned an 18-16 victory.

“We played two 20-minute halves with a running clock,” noted Hornets coach Steve Wilson regarding the A game. “We got out to a comfortable lead, but they closed back to 6 halfway through the second half. Our press hurt them some and we put it back in late to get a bigger lead.”

Bethel led 16-8 at halftime.

Cason Trickey scored 5 points as did Gideon Motes. Tyler McCormick added 4 and Andrew Karp scored 3.

In the B game, Logan Geissler hit two 3’s on the way to a team-high 8 points. Karp added 4 as Randy Offutt, Alex Horton and Devyn Steingisser scored 2 apiece.

The Bethel seventh- and eighth-grade teams are set to host Sheridan tonight in their final outing before the holidays.