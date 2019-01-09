Bethel seventh-graders swept at Lake Hamilton

LAKE HAMILTON — The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School was held scoreless in the second quarter as the Lake Hamilton Wolves seventh graders broke open a 10-8 game on the way to a 38-21 victory on Tuesday night.

In a B game, Lake Hamilton prevailed 18-10.

The seventh-graders return to Lake Hamilton for a jamboree on Saturday.

Seven different Hornets scored in the A game, led by Layton Baugh and Cairon Allen with 5 each. L.C. Pitts had 4 points while Andrew Karp, Cason Trickey and Gideon Motes added 2 apiece. Caleb Hawkins pitched in with a free throw.

After leading 10-8 at the end of the first quarter, Lake Hamilton built a 17-8 lead by halftime. The Wolves led 32-11 going into the fourth quarter.

In the B game Logan Geissler accounted for 9 of the Hornets’ points one a trio of 3-pointers. Hawkins hit a free throw for the other point.

Lake Hamilton led 12-6 at the half.