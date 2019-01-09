Hornet wrestlers win first two league dual matches

January 9, 2019 Wrestling

The Bryant Hornets wrestling team opened 6A-Central Conference competition with wins in their first two dual matches on Tuesday, Jan. 8. They defeated North Little rock 45-33 then won over Conway 42-37.

In the match with North Little Rock, Eric King, Jason Yuille, Caleb Harris, Jordan Hunter, Josiah Jackson, Cameron Scarlett and Austin Trimble each had wins.

Against Conwaey, Harris, Josh Meller, Hunter, Kevin Taylor, Jackson, Scarlett and Trimble were victorious.

The team is scheduled to compete at the Searcy Duals on Saturday. There will be a junior varsity competition on Monday at home then varsity duals will resume on Tuesday with Fort Smith Northside and Fort Smith Southside coming to Bryant.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

