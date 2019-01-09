West, Hefley lead Hornets JV to victory

Photos courtesy of Paul Dotson

Jalen Montgomery (20) attacks the basket. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dotson)

LITTLE ROCK — Ren Hefley and Kayleb West each scored 15 points to lead the Bryant Hornets junior varsity team to a 54-35 win over the Little Rock Catholic JV on Tuesday night.

In addition, Jalen Montgomery scored 9, Gavin Brunson and Austin Schroeder 6 each and Khasen Robinson 3.

The Hornets trailed 8-4 at the end of the first quarter but, by halftime, established a 19-13 advantage. It was 36-19 by the end of the third quarter.

Austin Schrader fires up a jumper in the lane. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dotson)





Ren Hefley (12) draws two defenders and dumps the ball inside. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dotson)

O.J. Newburn (Photo courtesy of Paul Dotson)

Kayleb West goes up for a shot inside. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dotson)