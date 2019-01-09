West, Hefley lead Hornets JV to victory

Photos courtesy of Paul Dotson
LITTLE ROCK — Ren Hefley and Kayleb West each scored 15 points to lead the Bryant Hornets junior varsity team to a 54-35 win over the Little Rock Catholic JV on Tuesday night.
In addition, Jalen Montgomery scored 9, Gavin Brunson and Austin Schroeder 6 each and Khasen Robinson 3.
The Hornets trailed 8-4 at the end of the first quarter but, by halftime, established a 19-13 advantage. It was 36-19 by the end of the third quarter.
