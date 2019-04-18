BHS Athletic schedule updated for today, tomorrow

Bryant High School Athletic scheduling update for Thursday (today) and Friday scheduled events:

Bryant Varsity Soccer scheduled today AT Little Rock Central WILL play as scheduled AT Quigley-Cox Stadium (JVB, VB, VG) beginning at 4 p.m.

Bryant Varsity Softball scheduled today AT Little Rock Central (site, JA Fair High School) WILL NOT play as scheduled. Makeup date for this game is Wednesday, May 1. Varsity game to begin at 5 p.m., site to be determined by Central Athletic Administration at later date.

Bryant Varsity Baseball scheduled for TOMORROW AT Little Rock Central is STILL SCHEDULED to play tomorrow (Friday, April 19). Varsity game to begin at 5 p.m. followed by JV game on Campus AT Little Rock Central.

The CAJHC Junior High track meet scheduled TODAY AT Bryant has been canceled. No makeup date scheduled.

Any update to this game schedule will be relayed upon receipt.



