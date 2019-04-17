Bethel girls compete at Lake Hamilton meet

The Bethel Middle School girls track team ran at Lake Hamilton on Monday.

“Our focus this week was setting new PR’s and I had several girls rise to the challenge,” said Bethel coach Denise Smith. “Cameron Cathey, Tione Freeman, Karen Giron, and Jayden Miller all set new PR’s in their events. Jayla Marks had a great meet finishing first in the 100-meter sprint with a new PR of 12.83. Lily Miller continues to lead the 1600-meter race and improved her time by three seconds this week.

“The eighth-grade team did a great job of breaking their personal records, among those were: Harley Clancy, Natalie Edmonson, Estefania Ramirez, Jenna Wall, Anna Kate Jordan, Maddie Nelson, Aubree Fish, Mary Beth James, Caitlyn Phillips, and Mezmerize Tom,” she added. “There were three girls that really shined Monday in my opinion from the eighth-grade team. Eliza Parker had an excellent meet winning in both the long jump and 100-meter sprint. Ryleigh Young set new PR’s and won her heat in the 100-meters. Brylee Bradford was lights out breaking her own school records in high jump with 4’11” and 800 meter run with a time of 2:33

Results from Lake Hamilton meet 4/15/19

7th grade Bethel Girls

Discuss: 2nd-Kylee Branch 68’5″

Long Jump: 6th-Karen Giron 12’4″; 8th-Cameron Cathey 12′

4x800m: 2nd-Lily Miller, Aidan Fisher, Kaylee Fluger, Emerson Wakefield 11:25

100m Hurdles: 3rd-Tione Freeman 19.59; 3rd-Ahyanna Bradford 19.68;

100m Sprint: 1st-Jayla Marks 12.83; 2nd-Jadyn Miller 13.56; 4th-Karen Giron 15.13; 5th-Cameron Cathey 14.49; 6th-Kenzie Matson 15.67

1600m: 1st-Lily Miller 6:07; 4th-Aidan Fisher 6:35; 5th-Daniela Palacios 6:36; 6th-Kaitlin Phillips 6:36; 7th Gracie Rocha 6:41

4x100m: 4th-Jadyn Miller, Sydney Morgan, Cameron Cathey, Jayla Marks 56.83

400m: 2nd-Natalie Stokes 1:17; 4th-Karen Giron 1:15; 5th-Taryn Robinson 1:14; 5th-Ainsley Warford 1:23; 6th-Tione Freeman 1:15

300 Hurdles: 1st-Kaylee Fluger 55.01; 4th-Emerson Wakefield 57.73; 5th-Ahyana Bradford, 6th-Kaitlin Phillips 1:06

800m: Aidan Fisher 2:57; 8th-Daniela Palacios 3:04

200m: 3rd-Cameron Cathey 32.28; 3rd-Kaylee Fluger 30.66, 4th-Kylee Branch 31.91; 5th-Ahyana Bradford 33.07; 5th-Kenzie Matson 34.32

4x400m: 2nd-Emerson Wakefield, Kaylee Fluger, Lily Miller, Jayla Marks 4:57; 5th-Kylee Branch, Sydney Morgan, Taryn Robinson, Karen Giron 5:17

8th grade Bethel Girls

Shot: 5th-Harley Clancy 28’8”; 8th-Madigan Marusiak 24’4”

Discuss: 2nd-Harley Clancy 77’7”; 3rd-Madigan Marusiak 66′; 5th-Natalie Edmonson 65′; 6th-Laura Kate 64′

Long Jump: 1st-Eliza Parker 14’4.5″; 3rd-Mezmerize Tom 13’10; 4th-Anna Brown 13’10

Triple Jump: 2nd-Destiny Galindo 29’6″; 6th-Anna Kate 25’11”; 7th-Larissa Whitworth 21’3″

High Jump: 1st-Brylee Bradford 4’11”; 3rd-Anna Brown 4’2″

4x800m: 3rd-Maddie Nelson, Aubree Fish, Caitlyn Phillips, Mary Beth 12:01

100m Hurdles: 2nd-Hannah Brewer 18.58; 4th-Estefania Ramirez 18.81

100m: 1st-Eliza Parker 13.19; 1st-Ryleigh Young 13.71; 3rd-Anna Kate 14.62; 6th-Jenna Wall 14.30; 6th-Destiny Galindo 14.46

1600m: 3rd-Maddie Nelson 6:23; 4th-Paige Spicer 6:33; 5th-Mariel Ocana 6:37; 6th-Aubree Fish 6:41; 7th-Ashlin Fish 6:50

4x100m: 1st-Brylee Bradford, Ryleigh Young, Mezmerize Tom, Eliza Parker 53.80

400m:2nd-Destiny Galindo 1:10, 2nd-Laura Kate Thomas 1:11; 2nd-Mariel Ocana 1:15, 4th-Mary Beth 1:12

300 Hurdles: 2nd-Maddie Nelson 57.97; 3rd-Estefania 56.59; 6th-Hannah Brewer 1:01

800m: 1st-Brylee Bradford 2:33; 6th-Caitlyn Phillips 2:59; 7th-Paige Spicer 3:02; 8th-Ashlin Fish 3:09

200m: 3rd-Ryleigh Young 29.28; 3rd-Mezmerize Tom 29.84; 4th-Estefania Ramirez 29.84; 6th-Jenna Wall 32.28; 7th-Larissa Whitworth 34.66

4x400m: 3rd-Brylee Bradford, Laura Kate Thomas, Ryleigh Young, Eliza Parker 1:10