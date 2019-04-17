Relay, Chatmon provide highlights for Bryant boys

CONWAY — To wrap up the regular-season, the Bryant Hornets’ head coach Steve Oury took a contingent to the Wampus Cats Relays on Tuesday. They came away with a season-best time for the 4×400 relay team and a personal record for Michael Chatmon in the discus.

The Hornets finished fifth as a team with 56 points. Conway won the meet with 185 points.

The relay team of J’Lun Herron, Darrick Rose, River Gregory and Josh Robinson ran a 3:27.65 to account for the only first-place finish for the Hornets.

“They finished the meet off on a high note,” said Oury. “We ran a season best time and also picked up a win so that was nice to see.

Chatmon’s discus throw went 143’8”, which was good for third place. He was also third in the shot at 45’5.5”.

“I’m really proud of Michael Chatmon for his efforts in the throws,” said Oury. “He had a great meet.”

Luke Blacklaw also scored for the Hornets in the shot. His throw of 43’1.5” was good for fifth. In the discus, Darius Daniels threw 121’7” to finish eighth.

Robinson finished third in the high jump, clearing 6’4” while Jake Dreher took third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:05.25. Hunter Ulmer was fifth at 2:06.43.

Ammon Henderson was fifth in the 1600, clocking in at 4:41.69 while Hagan Austin took sixth in the 3200 with a time of 10:57.52. J’Lun Herron was seventh in the 400 with a time of 43.34.

In the relays, Braylon Butler, Robinson, Joseph Young and Gregory combined for a 44.32 in the 4×100 to place sixth. In the 4×800, Nick Fowler, Aaron Devine, Brian Sotelo and Ethan Ives finished eighth in 9:18.17.

“We rested several of our top athletes,” mentioned Oury. “So, I was very pleased with how we competed.

“Now we are turning our focus to the conference meet, which is next week in Little Rock,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone is healthy and ready to go.