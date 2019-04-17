Updated 6A-Central Conference boys soccer standings, 4/16 (unofficial)

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2019 boys soccer standings
Conf Ovl
Bryant 8-1 9-2-2
LR Catholic 7-2 9-4
Conway 7-2 9-5-1
FS Northside 6-3 10-5
North Little Rock 3-6 5-7-1
FS Southside 3-6 4-9
Cabot 2-7 3-9-2
LR Central 0-8 1-13-1
Tuesday, March 12
Bryant 2, FS Northside 1
LR Catholic 3, Cabot 0
Conway 0, FS Southside 0 (1-0)
North Little Rock 1, LR Central 1 (1-0)
Thursday, March 14
LR Catholic 2, Bryant 0
FS Southside 1, Cabot 0
Conway 3, North Little Rock 1
FS Northside 2, LR Central 1
Tuesday, March 26
Bryant 3, LR Central 1
Conway 1, Cabot 1 (4-2)
LR Catholic 1, FS Northside 1 (1-0)
North Little Rock 2, FS Southside 1
Friday, March 29
Cabot 2, LR Central 2 (SO, 5-3)
FS Northside 4, Conway 0
Bryant 2, FS Southside 2 (SO, 5-4)
LR Catholic 3, North Little Rock 0
Tuesday, April 2
Bryant 3, Cabot 0
Conway 3, LR Central 2
FS Northside 5, North Little Rock 0
LR Catholic 4, FS Southside 1
Friday, April 5
Bryant 6, North Little Rock 0
FS Northside 6, Cabot 0
FS Southside 1, LR Central 0
Conway 2, LR Catholic 1
Tuesday, April 9
Bryant 2, Conway 0
Cabot 1, North Little Rock 0
FS Northside 1, FS Southside 0
LR Catholic 2, LR Central 2 (SO)
Thursday, April 11
Central Arkansas Christian 2, LR Central 1
Friday, April 12
Bryant 3, FS Northside 1
LR Catholic 2, Cabot 0
Conway 5, FS Southside 3
North Little Rock 1, LR Central 0
Monday, April 15
FS Northside 7, LR Central 2
Tuesday, April 16
Bryant 2, LR Catholic 1
FS Southside 2, Cabot 1
Conway 1, North Little Rock 0
Wednesday, April 17
FS Northside at LR Catholic
Thursday, April 18
Bryant at LR Central
Friday, April 19
Cabot at Conway
North Little Rock at FS Southside
Tuesday, April 23
FS Southside at Bryant
Cabot at LR Central
Conway at FS Northside
LR Catholic at North Little Rock
Friday, April 26
Bryant at Cabot
LR Central at Conway
FS Northside at North Little Rock
LR Catholic at FS Southside
Tuesday, April 30
North Little Rock at Bryant
Cabot at FS Northside
Conway at LR Catholic
Friday, May 3
Bryant at Conway
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at FS Southside
LR Central at LR Catholic