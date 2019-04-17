Updated 6A-Central Conference girls soccer standings, 4/16 (unofficial)

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2019 girls soccer standings
Conf. Ovl.
Conway 9-0 12-1-1
Bryant 8-1 11-1
Mount St. Mary 6-3 6-3-1
Cabot 4-5 8-6
FS Northside 3-6 7-8
North Little Rock 2-7 9-7
LR Central 2-7 2-8-2
FS Southside 2-7 2-9-1
Tuesday, March 12
Bryant 6, FS Northside 0
Mount St. Mary 5, Cabot 1
LR Central 3, North Little Rock 1
Conway 5, FS Southside 1
Thursday, March 14
Bryant 3, Mount St. Mary 2
Cabot 2, FS Southside 0
FS Northside 1, LR Central 1 (1-0)
Conway 2, North Little Rock 0
Tuesday, March 26
Bryant 6, LR Central 0
Conway 1, Cabot 1 (4-2)
FS Northside 5, Mount St. Mary 2
FS Southside 1, North Little Rock 0
Friday, March 29
Bryant 7, FS Southside 0
Conway 7, FS Northside 1
LR Central 2, Cabot 0
Mount St. Mary 2, North Little Rock 0
Tuesday, April 2
Bryant 6, Cabot 0
Conway 3, LR Central 0
Mount St. Mary 5, FS Southside 1
FS Northside 1, North Little Rock 1 (SO)
Friday, April 5
Bryant 2, North Little Rock 1
Conway 2, Mount St. Mary 0
FS Southside 3, LR Central 2
Cabot 2, FS Northside 1
Tuesday, April 9
Conway 2, Bryant 1
Mount St. Mary 3, LR Central 1
Cabot 2, North Little Rock 1
FS Southside 0, FS Northside 0, (SO, 3-2)
Friday, April 12
Bryant 3, FS Northside 0
Conway 7, FS Southside 2
North Little Rock 2, LR Central 1
Mount St. Mary 2, Cabot 1
Monday, April 15
FS Northside 2, LR Central 0
Tuesday, April 16
Bryant 2, Mount St. Mary 1
Conway 8, North Little Rock 1
Cabot 3, FS Southside 2
Wednesday, April 17
FS Northside at Mount St. Mary
Thursday, April 18
Bryant at LR Central
Friday, April 19
Cabot at Conway
North Little Rock at FS Southside
Monday, April 22
Sylvan Hills at LR Central
Tuesday, April 23
FS Southside at Bryant
Conway at FS Northside
Cabot at LR Central
Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock
Friday, April 26
Bryant at Cabot
LR Central at Conway
North Little Rock at FS Southside
FS Northside at North Little Rock
Tuesday, April 30
North Little Rock at Bryant
Conway at Mount St. Mary
FS Southside at LR Central
Cabot at FS Northside
Friday, May 3
Bryant at Conway
LR Central at Mount St. Mary
North Little Rock at Cabot