February 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

BHS Cheer captures National title

The Bryant High School varsity cheerleaders have captured the 2014 Universal Cheer Association National Championship in Orlando, Fla., this weekend. The team, which competed in the Large varsity non-tumbling division, is coached by Karen Scarlett.

Members include senior captains Brooke McGinness, Alex Nelson, and Skye Young; seniors Halie Buchanan, Jana Collins, Keedy Harrison, Madison Henjum, Kaitlynn Long, Hannah Smith; juniors Amber Billingsley, Landon Fincher, Skylar Jewett, Rachael Owens, Rachel Phillips, Caitlyn Small, Olivia Williams; sophomores Matison Bunch, Emily Davis, Sydney Henjum, Haley Hood, Kayla Johnson, Maddy Laisure, Abigail McGee, Maddie Murphy, Claire Olsen, Sydney Reynolds, Jordan Sawyers, and Maddy Toler.

