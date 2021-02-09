February 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

BHS Cheer captures National title

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant High School varsity cheerleaders have captured the 2014 Universal Cheer Association National Championship in Orlando, Fla., this weekend. The team, which competed in the Large varsity non-tumbling division, is coached by Karen Scarlett.

Members include senior captains Brooke McGinness, Alex Nelson, and Skye Young; seniors Halie Buchanan, Jana Collins, Keedy Harrison, Madison Henjum, Kaitlynn Long, Hannah Smith; juniors Amber Billingsley, Landon Fincher, Skylar Jewett, Rachael Owens, Rachel Phillips, Caitlyn Small, Olivia Williams; sophomores Matison Bunch, Emily Davis, Sydney Henjum, Haley Hood, Kayla Johnson, Maddy Laisure, Abigail McGee, Maddie Murphy, Claire Olsen, Sydney Reynolds, Jordan Sawyers, and Maddy Toler.